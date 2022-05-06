$17.45 Million in Sales Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will post $17.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.39 million and the highest is $17.51 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $70.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.12 million to $71.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.17 million, with estimates ranging from $76.87 million to $79.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FVCB shares. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,621.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,484 shares of company stock valued at $772,422. 21.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.52. 30,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.