18,430 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,409,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,632,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,967,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

