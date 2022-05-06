-$2.06 EPS Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) to report ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the lowest is ($2.40). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($6.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.16) to ($6.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,496 shares of company stock worth $2,562,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $12.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 565,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.06. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

