$2.16 EPS Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will announce $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Polaris posted earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

PII stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. 17,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Polaris by 57.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Polaris by 8.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

