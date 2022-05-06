$210.78 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $210.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.30 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $205.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $892.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $989.38 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,417. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -700.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $476,061.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $783,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

