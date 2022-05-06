21,000 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. 3,431,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.