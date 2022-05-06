2,120 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,873,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after purchasing an additional 732,672 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

