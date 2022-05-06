22,000 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Purchased by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

