22,550 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $32.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

