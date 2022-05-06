230,055 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $12.37 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

