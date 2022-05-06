$27.91 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will post sales of $27.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.20 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $35.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.63 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $159.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 140,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,390. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 187,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

