$286.90 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to report sales of $286.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.20 million. PetIQ reported sales of $271.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $985.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.90 million to $991.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

PETQ traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 379,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,776. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.34 million, a P/E ratio of -35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PetIQ by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

