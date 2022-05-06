2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSVT. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.