$3.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will post $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $13.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $15.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.93.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 55.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 38.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.08. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $279.63 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

