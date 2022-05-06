$34.74 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will report $34.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.58 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.89 million to $141.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.94 million, with estimates ranging from $140.35 million to $141.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,081. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

