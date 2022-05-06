3,717 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.17 on Friday, reaching $227.31. 134,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

