3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.92

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 10071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,997,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 4,615.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 700,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 685,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

