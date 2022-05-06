$402.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will report sales of $402.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $405.60 million. Ingevity posted sales of $358.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NGVT stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $67.69. 271,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,597. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after buying an additional 756,903 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,081.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after buying an additional 403,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $23,396,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ingevity by 90.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 119.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.