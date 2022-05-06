4,244 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 62,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,986. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

