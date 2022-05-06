4,244 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $50.81. 887,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

