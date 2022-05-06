$5.25 EPS Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will report $5.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $4.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.34 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

NYSE:UNH opened at $494.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.81 and a 200-day moving average of $482.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.