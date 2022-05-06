$50.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will post sales of $50.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $56.38 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $40.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $234.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.70 million to $250.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $243.28 million, with estimates ranging from $232.50 million to $254.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $16,580,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 675,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.