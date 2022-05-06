502 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,755,000 after buying an additional 115,832 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $28.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,302.11. The stock had a trading volume of 102,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,614.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,755.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

