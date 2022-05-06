55I LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

55I LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after buying an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,898,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $18,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 761,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of GLDM opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.