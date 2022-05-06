55I LLC Has $275,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

