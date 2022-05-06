55I LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

55I LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,838 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

CMF stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

