55I LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

