55I LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.12 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

