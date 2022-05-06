55I LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

CTAS opened at $386.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $402.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.45. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

