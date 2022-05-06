55I LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,410,000 after acquiring an additional 682,442 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,893,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,417,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,666,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $99.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.00. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $100.13.

