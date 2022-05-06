$58.90 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will announce $58.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.47 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $48.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $244.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.33 million to $248.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $267.05 million, with estimates ranging from $260.56 million to $271.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLNW. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

In other news, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $3,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

