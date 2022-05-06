$6.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) to report $6.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full year sales of $26.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.42 billion to $27.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of ERIC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,210. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.