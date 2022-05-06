6,758 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,978,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.