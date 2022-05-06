6,910 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Acquired by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 82,808 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 321,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,325 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,153. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

