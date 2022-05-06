6,927 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,022,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,567,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after buying an additional 1,026,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.