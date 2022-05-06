6,961 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

