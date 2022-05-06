$70.40 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will report sales of $70.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.20 million to $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $79.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $287.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $313.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $305.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $332.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

BY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $887.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.