$762.03 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $762.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $933.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $563.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $38.93. 1,933,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,289. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 5.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.