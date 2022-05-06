7,784 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,870 shares of company stock worth $74,132,757 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,338,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,206. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

