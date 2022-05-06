796 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 796 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after acquiring an additional 883,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 150,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HPQ stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

