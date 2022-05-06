850,000 Shares in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,483,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.05% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,065,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEOA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.11. 1,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,613. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

