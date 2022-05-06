853 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $203.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

