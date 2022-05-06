8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

