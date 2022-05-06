90 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 6,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,332.52. The stock had a trading volume of 57,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,614.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,755.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

