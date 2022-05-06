$93.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will post $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.80 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $443.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.80 million to $445.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $501.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $502.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million.

COCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last 90 days. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

COCO traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $10.84. 164,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

