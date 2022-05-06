9,734 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 1.22% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMS opened at $23.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.