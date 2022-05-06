990,000 Shares in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 6.83% of Oxbridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OXAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

