AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXYGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has SEK 200 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of SEK 150.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $59.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.