AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has SEK 200 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of SEK 150.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $59.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.