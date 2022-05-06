Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $257.33

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $257.33 and last traded at $257.43, with a volume of 1021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.25.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.45. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

