Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $257.33

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $257.33 and last traded at $257.43, with a volume of 1021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.25.
ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.45. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
