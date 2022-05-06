ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACAD opened at $18.83 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,861 shares of company stock worth $373,381. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 355,077 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

